This happened at a building on Century Parkway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A window washer was rescued at a DeKalb County high rise Tuesday after being stuck on the 10th floor of the building.

Based on the address given by DeKalb County Fire, the rescue happened at the Mabry & Mc Clelland: Budd James T. building on Century Parkway.