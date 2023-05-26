Cobb Police recover stolen guns, vehicle after suspects lead officers on chase

Two suspects got away, police said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers were able to track down a stolen vehicle Friday morning in Cobb County and are now searching for two suspects who took off.

A FLOCK license plate reader pinged a stolen vehicle by Bentley Road around 4 a.m. alerting three Cobb County Police Department officers. According to the department, the suspect vehicle matched a description put out by the Marietta Police Department.

An officer spotted the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver evaded it, according to police.

The officer continued to pursue the driver, noting they were driving recklessly to evade law enforcement. The vehicle headed to the entrance of Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen near Windy Hill Road SE, where the driver lost control and the vehicle wrecked, police said.

Three people ran out of the vehicle. One of them dropped a gun, police said.

Officers ran after the driver until police lost them by the Belmont Place Apartments. A K-9 eventually tracked the suspect hiding behind a bush near the complex.

Another officer spotted the second suspect jump a bridge rail and run down a hill. The officer deployed his Taser, according to the department, but was ineffective and the suspect continued to run off. The officer tried to pursue the suspect down the hill but slipped and fell.

Due to the fall, the officer cut his right hand, got a bruise on his left thigh and his left foot is swollen. The officer was taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.