One of Douglas County's oldest-living residents has died

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A community is mourning the loss of one of its elders. Douglas County leaders confirmed the July 22 passing of Winifred Page Satchell. She was 100 years old.

“Ms. Satchell was an amazing beacon of light and hope in our community,” said Douglas County Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson Jones in a statement.

The news of her loss comes just roughly nine months after she was celebrated by her Cornerstone Baptist Church family for her 100th birthday back in October.

In honor of the "amazing milestone," the church held a ceremony for their oldest-living member.

“It was an honor to have delivered remarks on her 100th birthday celebration last year and as we reflect on her life, we should remember the joy she brought to us with that special smile she always displayed," Jones said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and church community," she added. "May Ms. Winifred Page Satchell rest in peace.”

Satchel was born to the late Rufus and Lillie Page on Oct. 28, 1919, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. She attended Clark College - which would later give rise to Clark Atlanta University. She then attended New York Theological Seminary in New York City before going on to study at Hofstra University of Hempstead, New York.

According to the church, a private funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on July 29. It will be live-streamed from the chapel of the Willie Watkins' Funeral Home's Douglasville location.

Below are photos when the church celebrated her 100th birthday.

