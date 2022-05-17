Peacemakers step in to help feed families in Buffalo

The Peacemakers are providing meals near the Tops parking lot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Peacemakers are always quick to respond in times of need in our community, and this week is no exception. They are out by the Tops on Jefferson Avenue grilling food for people.

The fact that the Western New York Peacemakers are there should not surprise anyone. They are usually some of the first people to respond to a neighborhood when there's a need.

They've been out there for hours Tuesday grilling hamburgers and hotdogs for people looking for a hot meal. It's important because with Tops closed, there are no other large grocery stores in the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood making it a food desert. For members of the Peacemakers, it's about serving the community.

"It's about saving our community, it's about having respect for each other. It's more than just about food," says Murray Holman with the Peacemakers. "They're asking for bibles now. They want to be able to spread the word and then they also are, their needs are, when is this going to open up. Information about Tops."

Tops will be closed indefinitely while the investigation is underway. There are free shuttle buses going to the Elmwood Avenue Tops from 10 a.m. - to 7 p.m. every day. They are stopping at the intersection of Jefferson and Riley.

Holman would like to see more grocery stores open up in the neighborhood.