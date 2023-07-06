Woman arrested, charged with murder in paralyzed Covington man's disappearance, deputies say

Melvin Cooksey went missing from his home along Mote Road on Feb. 23.

Editor's note: The video above is from 11Alive's previous reporting on the story.

Over four months after a paralyzed man in Covington vanished from his home that was later set on fire, deputies announced a woman was arrested and charged with murder connected to his disappearance.

Melvin Cooksey went missing from his home along Mote Road on Feb. 23. Authorities said a call to put out a fire soon turned into a missing persons case. Deputies said Cooksey was not home when firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.

On Tuesday, deputies said they arrested 35-year-old Danetta Knoblauch, who is from Wichita, Kansas. She was arrested in Louisiana, according to authorities.

A white hatchback car was noticed by neighbors leaving the home shortly before it went up in flames. Officials said they had reason to believe that car was involved in his disappearance.