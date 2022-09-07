Woman arrested after attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at DeKalb Jail, deputies say

A deputy noticed a rope dangling nearby from a broken cell window multiple stories high.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside.

The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.

After he approached the suspect who had illegally parked inside the jail Guard Line, he saw that she had a black bag in her hand and noticed a rope dangling close by from a broken cell window that was several floors up. After the sheriff's deputy questioned the suspect, she was handcuffed, searched, taken into custody and taken to the jail, deputies said.

A search of her bag revealed "a large bag of tobacco, two packs of rolling paper and a lighter." The suspect was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent -- a felony -- and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to a statement.

“The audacity of these offenders is astounding,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. “Not only are the incidents occurring in broad daylight, but they do not seem to realize that we are watching them. That is, until they are arrested.”