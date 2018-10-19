A woman is behind bars on charges of kidnapping in the Sabrina Long missing person case.

According to the GBI, their Perry office arrested and charged Melinda McSwain, 46, on Thursday.

On August 14, 1991, Long was last seen at her home in Macon and the GBI was requested to assist in April 1992.

Up until now, the case was considered unsolved. According to GBI policy, unsolved cases are to be reviewed several times a year.

They say that by conducting interviews and executing search warrants, that they have probably cause to charge McSwain with Long’s kidnapping.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could help the GBI is asked to call the Perry office at 478-987-4545.

