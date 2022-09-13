Woman barricaded in East Point neighborhood following dispute with Animal Control, police say

Video from a witness shows officers at the intersection of Center Avenue and Church Street.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are working to resolve a situation where they said a woman barricaded herself following a dispute. The active scene is in the 1700 block of Center Avenue.

Police said the person got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control. Other details about the situation have not been released.

Video shows SWAT officers and other law enforcement at the scene.

11Alive is working to get more details about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.