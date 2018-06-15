HARTWELL, Ga -- A woman suffered two bites and several scratches after a bobcat attacked her in this northeast Georgia county.

The incident happened June 7 around 6:15 pm on Liberty Church Road, when Hart County deputies responded to reports of a woman calling for help. Police arrived to find DeDe Mealor, who was covered in blood, holding the bobcat down on the ground by the throat.

The police report said blood was running down Mealor's face, arms and legs.

"She yelled that the animal had attacked her and she was afraid that if she let go it would continue to attack her," the report said. As another deputy was getting out of the patrol car, another man, Levi Mealor, arrived on the scene, ran over to the woman and stabbed the bobcat.

DeDe Mealor told police she came out to her vehicle when the bobcat came out from under the vehicle and attacked her. "The animal lunged up at her face, at which point she grabbed it by the neck and tried to choke it to prevent more injury to herself," the police report said.

DeDe Mealor was taken to an Anderson, SC, hospital for her injures. Hart County borders the South Carolina state line.

The local health department was notified of the incident and responded to the scene.

