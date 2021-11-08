Woman arrested following 'negligent' shooting of 18-year-old at Buckhead apartment, police say

Authorities determined the shooting was "negligent manslaughter" although they did not say what led to the incident.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A young woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter following the investigation of a woman shot dead at a Buckhead apartment complex Tuesday evening, detectives said.

The shooting happened at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartment building on E Paces Ferry Rd NE in the Buckhead Village neighborhood shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old victim, whose name has yet to be revealed, was battling a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.