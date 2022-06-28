59-year-old woman charged in death of Athens child

ATLANTA — A 59-year-old woman was been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 15-month-old child, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.
Police said Pamala Graves was taking care of the child when the toddler was exposed to illegal drugs - specifically fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine - causing the child to die.
This all happened on Saturday when police received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta saying they were treating a child who had tested positive for exposure to drugs.
The GBI is currently investigating the case.
