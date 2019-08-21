ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly held against her will at a Roswell home.

The department said they got a call around 8 a.m. Tuesday from the woman. Dispatchers were able to pinpoint her location to a home off Victory Ridge Lane.

When they got there, officers went inside the home but determined no suspects were on the scene. They rendered aid to the victim, who told officers she had been brought to the house from a College Park hotel Sunday night against her will. The woman claimed the suspects had drugged and assaulted her while she was being held at the home.

Roswell Police said their department is working with the College Park Police Department in order to identify possible suspects who may have been involved in the case.

Investigators said they did execute a search warrant at the home, but they are still working to clear up what they call "inconsistencies" in the victim's story.

11Alive has also reached out to College Park Police for more details. We will update this story with their response.

MORE NEWS

'Baby Jan Winter' finds paramedics who transported her 36 years after being pulled from dumpster

Police: Cobb County student punches teacher when asked if he completed assignment

'Negligent and inefficient' 800+ Georgia DFCS workers disciplined for violations