The 11Alive SkyTracker captured video overhead, showing crime scene tape wrapped around the front of the restaurant, which resides in a strip mall.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on scene after a woman crashed into a Dream Wings restaurant off Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Police said the woman was "complaining of foot discomfort" and was taken to a hospital.