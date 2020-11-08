Survivor speaks out after woman crashes car into Piedmont Hospital and kills 1, injures 4

One woman, who was injured, said police have been unable to provide answers to what caused the crash and why no charges were filed.

ATLANTA — A new video has been released after an SUV crashed into the ER at Piedmont Hospital, leaving one person dead and four others injured in late June.

Back on June 30, 29-year-old Kai Bailey came to Piedmont to support a sick friend. Bailey's attorney says police haven't answered their questions about the crash.

She told 11Alive's Joe Henke that she believes posts, found around parts of the hospital, could have prevented injuries.

11Alive received the video Tuesday that shows the moments before and after the crash. Back in June, Atlanta police said a 75-year-old woman drove her SUV to Piedmont for an appointment.

She then drove into a vehicle, accelerated, went through the ER doors, and into the building. The crash killed one person and injured four more.

Bailey was one of the people left injured on the ground under a door. Both Bailey and her attorney spoke with Joe Henke.

"How do you drive through a hospital, critically injure me, kill one person and yet you're able to be at home," Bailey said.

Bailey was left with two broken hips and a broken pelvis. After a month in the hospital, she said she is still in severe pain and in rehab.

She now relied on her family to help her with her six-year-old daughter.

"I'm currently walking on crutches, so I'm back on my foot, just left side. I experience [an] excruciating burning pain in my right foot," she described.

Back on June 30, police spoke with reporters about the crash.

"Doesn't appear to be a deliberate act. Once we find out more and the investigation continues we can let you know more about what happened," police said.

The police report 11Alive received only lists the cause of the crash as "driver lost control." The tests came back negative for drugs or alcohol. No charges were filed and the investigation was marked as closed.

"There isn't even any explanation in the report of how or why she lost control of the car," Bailey said.

Bailey's attorney, Jane Lamberti said whether it's a medical issue or negligence -- they want to know what happened.

Lamberti also said they are taking issue with Piedmont. They believe a barrier between the ER and the road could have prevented any injuries or death.

"If you look at the video, Piedmont doesn't have any of these security balusters or posts," she explained.

11Alive reached out to Atlanta police to ask what exactly caused the crash, and they issued the following statement:

"The Accident Investigation Unit has not completed the full investigation of this crash but at this time no charges are anticipated."

Piedmont told 11Alive they didn't comment on pending investigations and sent us the following statement:

"We would like to continue to express our deepest sympathies to the patients, families, and staff who were impacted by this accident and its aftermath. Regarding any other questions, we do not comment on any pending claims or investigations as a matter of policy."