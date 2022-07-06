x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta

Here's what we know.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said the victim is in critical condition after a fight at her ex-boyfriend's house.

Police add that the incident took place on Proctor Street just before 11 p.m.

Right now, detectives are trying to find and arrest the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Teenage girl shot, rushed to hospital after being chased in Downtown Atlanta