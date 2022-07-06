Woman in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said the victim is in critical condition after a fight at her ex-boyfriend's house.

Police add that the incident took place on Proctor Street just before 11 p.m.

Right now, detectives are trying to find and arrest the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story.