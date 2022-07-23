Woman dead, 10-year-old girl critically hurt after shooting in DeKalb neighborhood, police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and a 10-year-old is critically hurt after a shooting in a DeKalb neighborhood Saturday morning.

DeKalb Police responded in reference to a "person shot" call to a home at the 1800-block of Harmony Hill Court in Lithonia, just before 11:45 a.m. The home is not far from the New Beginning Christian Center off of Pleasant Hill Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, in her 40s, dead and a 10-year-old girl who had also been shot. The young girl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to DeKalb Police.

"Our detectives are actively investigating this incident," DeKalb Police said.

