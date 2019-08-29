DULUTH, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman died in Gwinnett County this week when she crashed while chasing a hit-and-run driver who had earlier crashed into her.

The fatal wreck occurred Tuesday, and on Thursday police identified Munsha Shekhani as the driver who died.

They said Shekhani was stopped on Steve Reynolds Boulevard on I-85 when she was rear-ended by an older model white SUV.

When that vehicle fled, Shekhani chased after it.

According to police, the SUV turned left off Steve Reynolds Boulevard onto Venture Drive "narrowly avoiding another collision" and, as Shekhani followed, she "turned in front of an approaching box truck and the two collided."

Shekhani was seriously injured and later died from her injuries, police said.

The SUV, they said, continued to flee and did not ever contact police.

Gwinnett Police are seeking the driver of that SUV, and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 770-513-5300. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

