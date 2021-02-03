Elderly woman dies in Duluth house fire

According to Gwinnett Fire officials, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Whitney Park Drive NW.

DULUTH, Ga. — A Duluth house fire claimed the life of an elderly woman early Tuesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

When officials arrived, an elderly man and a caretaker were outside of the home, they said. Fire officials quickly learned an elderly woman was trapped inside of a back bedroom in the upper level of the home.

Gwinnett firefighters removed the woman from the bedroom before she was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Officials have not identified the woman at this time.

It took about an hour and 20 minutes for fire officials to get the fire under control, they said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home, according to information released by the department.

Fire officials were able to determine that the fire started on the back porch of the home, however, they said the exact cause of the fire is unknown. They said they believe it was accidental.

There were no other injuries reported.

