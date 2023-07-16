Woman dead after tractor trailer crashes into her and six other cars in Byron

The interstate reopened at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

BYRON, Ga. — A woman is dead after a multiple car crash in Byron on Saturday according to the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened around 10:13 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to a multiple car crash on I-75 near mile marker 149 in Peach County.

They say when northbound traffic was coming to a stop because of road maintenance and lane closures, a tractor trailer was unable to stop and hit seven other cars.

The report says the driver of the first car hit by the trailer, 57-year-old Deborah Washington of Atlanta, died from her injuries in the crash.

