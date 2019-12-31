ATLANTA — An elderly woman died Tuesday morning when a massive tree fell onto her home in northwest Atlanta, the city's fire department tweeted.

The incident occurred at Ridgemore Road in the Ridgewood Heights neighborhood, to the southwest of Buckhead.

The fire department said firefighters worked for two hours to reach the victim. They said she was possibly in a bedroom when the tree came down.

It wasn't immediately clear what brought the tree down.

Atlanta Fire Rescue

