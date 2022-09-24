Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause

This is a developing story.

STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said.

The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels. Officials stated that they still do not know the cause of death, but are working to determine whether foul play was involved.

11Alive is working to find more details regarding the investigation, and will update this story as soon as more details become available. The investigation remains ongoing.

