Pedestrian struck by 'several vehicles' crossing Athens road

Athens-Clarke County Police say a woman was struck hit while attempting to cross Commerce Road.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 54-year-old Athens woman is dead after she was struck by "several vehicles" crossing a busy road Sunday.

Athens-Clarke County Police say the woman was struck while trying to cross Commerce Road at around 9 p.m.

Police have identified the woman as Donna McCune.

"The woman sustained significant trauma as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a news release.

ACCPD’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the incident. They are asking that anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the crash to contact Traffic Officer Zach Compton at 706-400-7377.