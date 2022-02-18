Woman struck, killed by car in Cobb County, police say

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

ATLANTA — Cobb County Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman who was talking Thursday evening. According to police, the crash occurred on Lower Roswell Road at Sunset Trail at 6:52 p.m.

They add that thus far, information indicates a 55-year-old woman was walking in the westbound lane of Lower Roswell Road, when she was struck by the front left of a Nissan Altima traveling in the same lane.

Police said the woman struck was not using a crosswalk. They also said the impact from the car pushed the woman into the eastbound lane of Lower Roswell Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.