Kennesaw woman hit, killed while walking dog, police say

Veronica Miller, 60, was killed while walking a dog Saturday morning, according to Cobb County police.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a Kennesaw woman killed after being hit by a car on Saturday.

Veronica Miller, 60, was hit while walking a dog and crossing Wooten Lake Road at Glenlake Parkway.

Miller later died from her injuries, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department. The dog and the other driver were not injured, according to the release.

They did not say if the driver faces any charges or if they were cited.