15-year-old hospitalized after Cherokee County hit-and-run, deputies search for suspect vehicle

The crash happened Monday afternoon.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies are asking the public's help to track down a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run crash.

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after getting struck by a white tractor-trailer Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities originally shared a photo of a smaller box truck but said further investigation revealed the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was larger.

Deputies said they were called to Bells Ferry Road south of Highway 92 near the entrance to Walden Pond apartment complex around 3:13 p.m. That's where they found the teen seriously hurt, they said. She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and then flown to Scottish Rite Hospital. She has not been identified by authorities.