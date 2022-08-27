Woman hospitalized after found shot in her vehicle, DeKalb Police say

Police were called to a shooting in Redan where they found her suffering from a gunshot wound.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said.

When police arrived they found a woman they described to be in her 30s in her vehicle in the roadway. They said she had been shot and wasn't able to explain what happened to her.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said. Homicide assault detectives are now investigating.

Officers did not share any suspect information or any other details regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.