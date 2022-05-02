Woman killed, child critically hurt after being hit in crash in Cobb County, police say

Here's what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed and her child remains in critical condition after a crash in Cobb County Sunday night.

Cobb Police said it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. According to the police department, 37-year-old Kayanne K.L. Dunn, was driving a red 2017 Nissan Sentra going east on C.H. James Parkway when her car was rear-ended by another driver in the left lane. She continued driving east and came to a stop in the left lane at the Oglesby Road intersection.

Authorities said after the crash, the Dunn got out of the car holding her 1-year-old daughter, and started walking across C.H. James Parkway toward Oglesby Road when she and her child were hit by a red 2021 Chevrolet Blazer while it was heading west in the right lane. Cobb Police said a blue 2016 Ford Taurus also hit the woman.

The Dunn and her child were taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.