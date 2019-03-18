CLAYTON CO., Ga. -- A woman was killed while crossing the road early Monday morning. The 28-year-old was hit by a car while crossing Tara Blvd just before 6:00 a.m., according to Clayton County Police Department.

Lt. Warren Toro said she was hit in the lane closest to the median. The driver who hit her stayed on the scene and is reportedly cooperating with police.

It was still dark outside when the crash happened and that area of Tara Blvd is now well lit.

The crash is still under investigation and so far, no charges have been filed. Police have also not released the names of the people involved.