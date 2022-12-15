Woman killed in Forsyth County crash

The crash happed at the Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road intersection.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a car crash after turning out in front of another car on Wednesday afternoon in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's said they received a call around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a crash at the Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road intersection.

Deputies arrived at the scene where a Honda Accord and Honda CR-V were wrecked.

Investigators said a 2006 Honda Accord was driving north down Bethelview Road when 73-year-old Bonnie Hammond made a left turn in her 2022 Honda CR-V onto Castleberry Road.

Hammond collided with the Honda Accord and died at the scene of the crash, deputies said.

Two people were in the Honda Accord; deputies said they had minor injuries. The office said their Traffic Specialist Unit would continue investigating the crash.