Woman shot dead, seven others hurt after fight at downtown Macon bar

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says someone driving down Cherry Street started shooting at people outside the Thirsty Turtle.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead and seven other people are hurt after shootings and stabbings outside a downtown Macon bar early Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says after a fight, someone drove down Cherry Street shooting at people standing outside of the Thirsty Turtle around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office says the shooter continued firing at people at the intersection of Cherry and Third Street, injuring six people.

Emergency workers took three gunshot victims to the hospital. The sheriff's office says three others were taken in personal vehicles along with two men who had been stabbed at the bar.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 22-year-old Jhacaya Mann died at the hospital. She is from west Macon.

The sheriff's office says another woman went into surgery with life-threatening injuries. The other victims are listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office is still investigating and does not have information on the shooter at this time.