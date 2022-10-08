Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb County, driver flees scene, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Saturday night near Interstate 20.
Officers responded to Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about a person who had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving, police said that a woman was laying dead in the middle of the road.
Investigators are expected to arrive shortly in order to conduct a full investigation.
