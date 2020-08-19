Woman killed after being ejected in crash involving 2 tractor trailers

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Cumming Hwy near County Line Road.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died after her car was hit by two tractor-trailers Wednesday afternoon, the force of the crash ejecting her from her car.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. on Cumming Highway near County Line Road.

Officials said the driver of a Ford Ranger was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn left into a driveway when a tractor-trailer traveling east hit the Ranger from behind.

The force of the crash pushed the Ranger into the westbound lanes. That's where officials said it was struck by another tractor-trailer traveling the opposite direction.



The woman driving the Ranger was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene. There were no passengers in her vehicle.

The drivers of the tractor-trailers were not hurt.

No names are being released at this time.