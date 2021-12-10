Condolences pour in for woman killed in Buckhead traffic incident

There are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened leading up to her death.

ATLANTA — Condolences are pouring in for a woman killed Monday night in Buckhead.

Officers haven't yet identified her but here's what we know thus far:

According to Atlanta police, the woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road Monday night around 11 p.m.

Police said when they arrived she was found lying in the street, unconscious. The woman was then transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Police are working to determine what happened leading up to her death. However, they do believe there was some sort of altercation inside a vehicle beforehand.

Investigators have not determined if she was pushed from the moving vehicle or if she jumped out. That driver left the scene according to police.



We'll bring you updates about this investigation as they become available.