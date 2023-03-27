Woman shot, killed in southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say

The woman was rushed to Grady Hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m., officers were called to a residential area off Ira Street, not far from Cafe Bourbon St. restaurant. When officers arrived, they found a woman shot.

She was rushed to Grady Hospital where she later died, according to police. Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Currently, investigators are working learn more about the woman’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.