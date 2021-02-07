Woman makes first court appearance in toddler's death after body found in Chattahoochee River

Breyanla Cooper, 27, appeared in Cobb County Magistrate Court Friday at 8 p.m. She was denied bond.

ATLANTA — A woman made her first court appearance Friday evening after she was arrested and charged in the death of a toddler whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River on Thursday.

According to Cobb County Jail records, 27-year-old Breyanla Cooper of Stone Mountain was arrested just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night. She faces a felony concealing the death of another charge. Cooper made her first court appearance Friday at 8 p.m. in Cobb County Magistrate Court.

Bond was denied for Cooper due to her being a potential "public danger". A separate court hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 20.

It's not yet clear how police linked Cooper to the body of the child that was found.

"As of now, the relationship between Cooper and the toddler has not been confirmed," the department said in a release.

A warrant claims Cooper allegedly hindered the discovery of whether or not the toddler was unlawfully killed, and concealed the toddler's death by placing the child in the Chattahoochee River.

The child was found in the river by firefighter crews while they were training near 3444 Cobb Parkway around 10:30 a.m. The address is to the east of Vinings, near the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Authorities estimate the toddler may have been in the water for a few days.

Friday, Cobb County Police released a sketch of the child that was done by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Artist Kelly Lawson.

"This remains an active investigation and investigators continue to work to identify the child victim and any and all who have information about his death," police said.