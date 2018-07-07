A suspicious man caught on camera lurking around a South Fulton apartment has a woman on edge.

Dominique Dickson's home security system caught the acts on camera in May. It was three weeks before she discovered it.

"I was like, 'There is somebody seriously looking through the window'," she said.

She didn't recognize him so she reported it to police. However, without a confirmed identity or a real criminal act, there was not much police could do.

Dickson decided to put the incident out of her mind... until a week ago.

"He had his private area out on the camera and when he walked back toward the front door he grabbed the doorknob," she said.

It appeared to be the same person.

"When I went back and looked again, I noticed he had the same rain boots," Dickson said.

She reported this to the police again, but their response was the same.

"Every time my alarm goes off now I’m always looking," she explained.

Dickson's now taking matters into her own hands by putting up fliers and barricading her back door with old furniture. She also got a gun.

"I did not want to get one but at this point, I was like alright I really have to have one," she said.

Dickson is hopeful someone in the area can identify the man to help police with the investigation.

