HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A standoff that left at least two police officers injured Thursday began after a woman made a disturbing discovery when she opened a garage door.

Henry County spokesperson Melissa Robinson told NBC News that a woman went to her sister's home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision. She saw blood on the floor when the garage door opened.

She backed out and called police.

Two officers were shot after arriving at the home, according to Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith. They were taken to the hospital -- one by ground and one by air. Smith said they're in serious condition.

The gunman remained barricaded in the home as of 1 p.m., police said.

Click here for the latest updates.