HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A standoff that left at least two police officers injured Thursday began after a woman made a disturbing discovery when she opened a garage door.

Henry County spokesperson Melissa Robinson told NBC News that a woman went to her sister's home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision. She saw blood on the floor when the garage door opened.

She backed out and called police. 

Two officers were shot after arriving at the home, according to Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith. They were taken to the hospital -- one by ground and one by air. Smith said they're in serious condition.

The gunman remained barricaded in the home as of 1 p.m., police said.

Click here for the latest updates.

Police shooting in Henry County
01 / 23
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County.
02 / 23
Two officers have been shot in Henry County.
03 / 23
Danielle Woodruff,39
04 / 23
Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia.
05 / 23
Rick Coursey said that one of the officer's is his son-in-law.
06 / 23
Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia.
07 / 23
Rick Coursey said that one of the officer's is his son-in-law and has been on the force for about six-years.
08 / 23
Family of officer injured waits outside
09 / 23
Family of officer injured waits outside
10 / 23
Family of officer injured waits outside
11 / 23
Family of officer injured waits outside
12 / 23
Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia.
13 / 23
A resident of the neighborhood said that something like this rarely happens in their neighborhood.
14 / 23
Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia.
15 / 23
Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia.
16 / 23
Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia.
17 / 23
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County.
18 / 23
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County.
19 / 23
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County.
20 / 23
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County.
21 / 23
Two police officers have been shot after responding to a barricaded suspect in Henry County.
22 / 23
Two police officers have been shot after responding to a barricaded suspect in Henry County.
23 / 23