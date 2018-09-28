HAPEVILLE, Ga. - LejkaIris Ferizovic and Jataya Scales were arrested after sending police on a high speed chase that ended in a rollover crash in a stolen car.

Hapeville Police said on September 27 at around 6 a.m., an officer ran the license plate of the black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and it came back stolen.

18-year-old Ferizoic, the driver, didn't stop after the officer attempted to pull him over. The car sped up and went around another car it was following, headed north on Sunset Ave. and crossed over Victoria Lane. The car lost control after making a sharp turn on Northwoods Place, crashed into a fence and flipped over. The force of the crash caused the airbags to deploy.

Medical units were called to the scene and Ferizovic and Scales, 19, were checked before they were arrested, police said. However, while being processed at the police station, police said both women began complaining of leg pain so they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Ferizovic allegedly told officers that the red car she was following was her sister driving and her sister was the one who stole the Volkswagen Jetta.

Scales told police she knew it was stolen but she wasn't driving. The car was found to be stolen out of Norcross.

Ferizovic is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, and fleeing to elude. Scales is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

