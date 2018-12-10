FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- The body of a woman pulled from the Lake Lanier shore in Forsyth County has been identified as Madeline Sinagra, a 31-year-old Atlanta woman who disappeared after falling off a sailboat on the lake in July.

Her body was found in the water near Bethel Park on Oct. 12.

Diving crews used sonar to search Lake Lanier for her body after she disappeared but her body was not recovered, due to deep water levels up up to 100 feet deep.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, she was one of two people who fell off the boat on July 22. The other person resurfaced, but Sinagra did not.

Friends said Sinagra was healing from a broken collar bone and had gotten in trouble while trying to swim in Lake Lanier the week before she drowned. However, they said she felt confident enough to jump into the lake again from a sailboat the following week.

"She was so full of life and had an extremely big heart and loved her friends and family so much," Kimmie Hart, a friend of Sinagra, told 11Alive in July.

Another friend, Alex Gillette, described her as "a firecracker; a bottle rocket that hadn't left the bottle."

Sinagra was a well-known bartender in the Atlanta area who wanted to become a veterinarian, said her friend, Alex Gillette.

"She had plans," he said after he disappearance. "Big plans. She wanted to be a veterinarian and she wanted to do things for children."

