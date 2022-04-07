Atlanta woman ran over by ex-boyfriend after being 'thrown' from hood of her stolen car, sheriff says

Witnesses told the sheriff's office that the woman's ex-boyfriend drove out of the parking lot with her on the hood after he allegedly stole her car.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A woman has serious injuries and her ex-boyfriend is in custody after an incident at a Cherokee County apartment complex Tuesday evening.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a person hit by a car at the Brooke Mill Apartments on Ga. 92 near Woodstock. When deputies arrived, they learned the couple had a fight in the parking lot of the apartment.

A release from the sheriff's office stated that the woman's 19-year-old ex-boyfriend allegedly snatched her car keys away from her and took off in her car. The 22-year-old woman then jumped on the hood of her car to prevent him from stealing her car, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office that the woman's ex-boyfriend drove out of the parking lot with her on the hood. At one point, she was "thrown from the hood" and ran over. He did not stop to help her, according to the sheriff's office.