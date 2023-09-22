Woman rescued out of Chattahoochee River in Roswell, firefighters say

Fire rescue units were called to a neighborhood along the Chattahoochee River and Bull Sluice Lake.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman was rescued Friday from a waterway in Roswell.

Fire rescue units were called to a neighborhood along the Chattahoochee River and Bull Sluice Lake by Kings Mill.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the area Friday afternoon where a fire engine was parked in a lot that was near the lake.

Crews said they had to shift her to the Roswell side of the river to "a fairly calm area" to help her. According to firefighters, the woman seemed to have been hurt along Big Victory Creek. She was taken away in an ambulance.