Woman rescued from fire, taken to hospital in DeKalb County

The fire captain said candles may have played a part.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in DeKalb County is fighting for her life after she was pulled from a house fire overnight Thursday.

According to DeKalb County Fire, firefighters were on the scene at Maple Wood Drive in Decatur starting around 3 a.m.

They add that there were several people inside the home, all of them family. An elderly woman in the group was the one transported to Grady Hospital and is in critical condition, according to the fire captain.

As for the cause, the fire captain said it is a little too early to tell now but added that candles may have played a part.

He said the family was burning candles inside the home after a power outage on Wednesday.