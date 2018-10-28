LAGRANGE, Ga. -- LaGrange officers are investigating after a woman was robbed at a bank ATM.

LaGrange Police went to BB&T Bank ATM on Broad Street Saturday around 9:20 p.m. to respond to the crime.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim told them she was in the process of making a deposit when two men approached her with a gun.

The suspects left the scene headed towards Venom Road. Anyone with information that could help officers with the investigation contact Detective Brian Brown at (706) 883-2664, Sergeant Kirby: (706) 883-2614 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

