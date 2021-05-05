After going on a date, a woman was robbed at gunpoint in front of her motel room

ATLANTA — Cobb County Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Motel 6 at 4900 Circle 75 Pkwy Thursday morning.
The woman told officers she had just finished a date, when another man pulled a gun on her and robbed her in from of her motel room, Cobb police said.
According to Cobb County Police, the robbery happened at 5:55 a.m. The man stole cash and other personal belongings before leaving.
Officers said they detained one suspect at the motel and another suspect in a nearby area after a short search with a K-9.
Police said no shots were fired during the robbery and the woman was not injured.
Cobb Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.