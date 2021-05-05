After going on a date, a woman was robbed at gunpoint in front of her motel room

The woman told officers she had just finished a date, when another man pulled a gun on her and robbed her in from of her Motel 6 room, Cobb police said.

ATLANTA — Cobb County Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Motel 6 at 4900 Circle 75 Pkwy Thursday morning.

The woman told officers she had just finished a date, when another man pulled a gun on her and robbed her in from of her motel room, Cobb police said.

According to Cobb County Police, the robbery happened at 5:55 a.m. The man stole cash and other personal belongings before leaving.

Officers said they detained one suspect at the motel and another suspect in a nearby area after a short search with a K-9.

Police said no shots were fired during the robbery and the woman was not injured.