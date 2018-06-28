ATLANTA — A former Atlanta City Hall employee is claiming she was laid off after filing a sexual harassment claim against a city manager.

The relationship between manager Mark Henderson and Judith Richards is spelled out in a lengthy human resource document, obtained by 11Alive's Ashley Johnson.

The City did take administrative action about both after the claim was filed, as stated because of their positions it was an inappropriate relationship.

The city released a statement stating that Henderson remains on administrative leave, and because of new undisclosed details they are reinvestigating the case.

