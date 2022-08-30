Woman sexually assaulted in LA Fitness gym shower, suspect in custody, Cobb County police say

It happened on Aug. 25 at the Marietta location.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman inside an LA Fitness shower in Marietta.

Cobb County Police said they were called to respond to the gym at 1453 Terrell Mill Rd. last Thursday, Aug. 25.

Authorities said that the 31-year-old suspect, who entered the fitness center on a visitor's pass, got into the gym's hot tub where the victim and her husband were sitting. The victim said that the man wasn't making much sense when he was speaking to them, but asked the victim's husband if the woman with him was a friend, to which he responded, "No, she's my wife."

After getting out of the hot tub and walking into the women's locker room, the victim undressed and got into a shower stall, according to the incident report.

While she was in the shower, the man allegedly pulled the curtain back and grabbed the victim while pushing her into the wall. Officers said the woman was able to push the suspect hard enough where he tripped and fell down, allowing her to run out of the shower and call for help.

When officers arrived on scene, they met with the 31-year-old suspect, who denied going into the women's bathroom and claimed he had "nothing to do with that girl screaming."

Police ultimately placed the man under arrest after the victim gave a description of the man that matched the suspect being questioned. Additionally, the report states that four witnesses were able to help police on-scene.