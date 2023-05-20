Woman shot in leg by stray bullet while driving near Buckhead, APD says

The woman is expected to survive.

ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot by a stray bullet early Saturday morning.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a woman arrived. She had been shot in the leg, police said.

Officers learned she had been shot near The Punchline Comedy Club while traveling down Roswell Road NW by Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. The woman said she and her friend were driving when they heard gunshots and realized she had been struck. She is expected to survive.

Detectives are now working to learn the circumstances of the shooting.