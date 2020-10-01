DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot in DeKalb County on Friday morning, police confirmed.

The woman was said to be in a car on Glenwood Road near Hollyhock Terrace just inside the I-285 Perimeter.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, and the woman's condition was not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Twisted Twins: Teen sisters confess to killing mother