Man kills wife with 5 children inside home, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A man was arrested for murdering a woman in Clayton County and five children are now left without parents, police said on Wednesday.

Johnie Alston, 57, was taken into custody after he was wanted for several charges including malice murder and cruelty to children, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.

Alston was charged after officers were called to a home off Northwind Drive Friday morning for a person shot call. When officers arrived at the Ellenwood home, Alicia Alston was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and bystanders “applied pressure” to her wounds to try and stop the bleeding, according to information from police. Medics rushed the 45-year-old to a hospital where she later died.

Officers said five children were inside the home when Alicia Alston was shot. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a “domestic dispute."

Investigators issued warrants for Johnie Alston's arrest, who was found several days later.