Preliminary information from APD said they 26-year-old died from a gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — A woman was found dead in a parking garage along Bishop Street in Atlanta Tuesday evening, according to officers.

Atlanta Police said they went to the 500 block of Bishop Street NW around 7:39 p.m. This is in the Loring Heights neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.